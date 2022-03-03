A MAJOR UK driving school has started teaching lessons in electric cars in South Wales.

AA Driving School will offer the lessons using electric vehicles (EVs) in Cardiff, London, and Liverpool to start with.

The lessons will be the same as those driving a petrol or diesel-fuelled automatic car, meaning they will not learn how to change gear.

Interim managing director Mark Oakley said: “We are really excited to be launching electric vehicles into our fleet.

AA driving instructor Ian Jones from Benfleet, Essex, charging his car on the way home from picking it up (PA)

“We’ve been speaking to our instructors for a little while and have been thrilled with how positive they are about the switch, following a successful EV trial last year.

“Our EV roll-out will launch with three high-spec models from Peugeot and Vauxhall and we hope to expand our offering in the coming months.

“We are fully committed to bringing EV lessons to the whole of the UK and transforming our environmental impact over the coming years.”

Students will be taught specific things relating to EVs such as charging, battery range and dashboard symbols.

AA Driving School also said 15 percent of its instructors are on a waiting list for EVs.

AA president Edmund King said: “The world of cars is changing. A revolution is coming and younger people are beginning to see that the 2030 deadline banning new petrol and diesel cars is really not far away.

“There is increasingly an acknowledgement that you do not necessarily need to learn how to change gear.

“In the very near future, you will only need to drive an automatic, because all EVs are automatic.”