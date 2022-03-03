WORLD Book Day is always one of the highly anticipated dates on the school calendar.

With that in mind, we have put together some of the most impressive homemade costumes we've seen so far today.

First off is this amazing Mrs Trunchbull costume from Elsie Elwick, complete with Amanda Thripp.

Keeping with the Matilda theme is Brooke Hardy as Bruce Bogtotter with his chocolate cake.

Maisie Grist is the Mad Hatter in this amazing homemade costume.

If 80s Madonna was cast in the role it would probably look something like this.

Roald Dahl features heavily this year. Harry, 10, and Indie, 9, are Fantastic Mr Fox and Violet Beauregarde here.

Lottie Bailey, 7, is Little Miss Princess.

Hannah King, 10, from New Inn has gone a bit more old school - dressing up as Scarlett O'Hara from 1930s classic Gone With the Wind.

