THE major redevelopment of Newport’s indoor market is in its final stages - but the opening date has been delayed.

In recent weeks, the city has been gearing up for the grand reopening of Newport Market, which has undergone a radical transformation in the last few years.

But, while a provision opening date was announced earlier this year, this has been pushed back.

Now, it is understood that the market will open its doors for the first time on Saturday, March 19.

This is a little over a week later than the initial provisional opening date which was reported last month.

The finishing touches are being added inside

News of the opening date has been shared online by market traders and food court vendors, who are soon to call the multi-million pound site home.

This was first confirmed by Friendly Neighbourhood Comics, one of the first announced traders at the revamped market. They said: “Just a heads-up that Newport Market will be reopening a little later than previously stated.

“The delay should only be one week, making the new opening day Saturday, March 19.

“This is a huge project, so the odd delay might reasonably be expected.

“It is looking fabulous, though, and will be a venue that Newport can rightly be proud of again. Keep the faith, we are getting there.”

It is understood that the new market stall will have a more modern feel than their old one (pictured)

This was further confirmed by N-Scents Candles and Gifts, who are set to open their first permanent market spot here in Newport.

They posted to following message: “Newport Market will be opening on Saturday, March 19. Come along and see the amazing transformation and support your local small businesses.”

Newport Market: Everything we know so far

One week delay aside, the project to transform Newport Market is in the final furlong at this time.

It is thought that the scheme cost developers Loft Co in the region of £6.5 and £7 million to carry out, and sees traditional market stalls meeting with a food court, along with events and office space on the top floor.

Once up and running, around 140 are set to call the place home.

The market will house 45 retail units on the ground floor, along with 10 eateries and an enormous food court which can seat hundreds of people.

The food court is taking shape

Meanwhile the gallery space, upstairs in the building, will be used for functions, for up to 250 people, with 15 lifestyle units including a yoga studio.

There is also 70 office spaces, with 40 of these taken out by Tramshed Tech - which will rent these out to SME (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises) and new start-ups.

What has been said about the development?





Loft Co managing director Simon Baston said: “We specialise in collaborative community spaces – we want everyone here to be part of this.

“It’s the largest indoor market regeneration in Europe and it’s what Newport needs – an independent ecosystem which allows them [businesses] to flourish, adapt and innovate.

“Newport is a sleeping giant in terms of socio-economic position; it has a large population that identifies with Newport and the central market area.

“Newport is also the gateway to Wales and the opportunities to develop are exponential.

“Ninety five per cent of the market has been let which, post-Covid and post-Brexit, we are delighted with.

“Spaces are affordable and flexible; it will be like the market was but we’ve modernised it, while respecting the past, to ensure a sustainable future.”

When Newport market finally re-opens its doors, it will be open until 5pm on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays, and until 8pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Restaurants will be open until 10pm seven days a week.