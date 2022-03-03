Here's the latest Night Sky column by Argus astronomy correspondent Jon Powell:

NASA’S James Webb Telescope (JWST), the largest and most powerful telescope every built, is nearly halfway through its seven phases of mirror alignment which upon completion, will allow the replacement for the Hubble Space Telescope to fully open its eyes on the universe.

Positioned 930,000 miles from Earth, and if all goes to plan, the first batch of images from the JWST are expected around June or July this year.

Dark Sky Wales

This month, I caught up with Allan Trow, the visionary behind Dark Sky Wales.

He said: “Established in 2011, Dark Sky Wales is a valleys-based company which was able to identify the newly emerging market of astrotourism. In a nutshell, astrotourism takes advantage of dark skies and brings tourists from light polluted towns and cities into areas where they can clearly see a sky full of celestial delights. Wales has plenty of those skies with good accessibility.

“The first experiences were delivered in the newly recognised Brecon Beacons National Park Dark Sky Reserve. These were simple experiences where small groups of 8 people enjoyed a tour of the night sky while accompanied by an astronomer, a far cry from what Dark Sky Wales deliver today.

“Dark Sky Wales has grown and developed by establishing links with businesses across Wales to provide accommodation packages, stargazing weekends, and even planetarium shows, with all members of the public welcome, regardless of age and knowledge of astronomy, just a passion to learn about the night sky."

He said: "We managed to bring Apollo Astronaut Legend Col. Al Worden to Wales. Al made a great impression on all the audiences he encountered and inspired many children to venture beyond the confines of Earth.

"Dark Sky Wales have also worked with partners Menter Mon to deliver Wales’ first astronomy-based conference with global speakers. Argo Navis took place during the pandemic and provided a global audience a glimpse of what Wales has to offer.”

Now one of Wales largest astrotourism providers Dark Sky Wales offers multiple experiences from large group experiences through to more intimate one to one telescope tuition, or a private couples experience which have turned out to be extremely popular for those romantic proposals under the stars.

Allan said: "We have seen a healthy growth in visitor numbers since our journey began culminating in 15,000 visitors participating in our events during 2019. Almost all visit from outside of Wales and require accommodation. So, the next step is to develop our own Dark Sky hub, a place where visitors can come and enjoy the night sky, participate in astronomical talks and stay in comfortable accommodation.

"Financing is always difficult especially after the hiatus of Covid which hit the tourism industry particularly hard. If there are any individuals interested in investing in Dark Sky Wales, please do get in touch with us.

"We are also working with Penllergare Woodland Trust to develop the historic observatory of John Dillwyn Llewellyn. The observatory is one of Wales most historic places (astronomically speaking) where the first photograph of the Moon was taken! We are working with the trust to assess the feasibility of converting the observatory into a visitor centre/planetarium.”

For more details go to www.darkskywalestrainingservices.co.uk/shop/ or check out the Facebook page @Darkskywales.

Planets

Venus leads the way as the ‘morning star’ dominating the south-eastern region of the sky. Rising several hours at the beginning of March before the Sun, the planet makes for an unmistakable sight against the backdrop of night as it gradually turns into day.

Through a small telescope, Venus should show itself as a thick crescent and by Monday March 21, it will become exactly half-illuminated, (technically known as ‘dichotomy’).

On Thursday, March 10, Venus will be sat to the north of another morning planet, Mars.

Mars is currently sat in the constellation of Capricornus, rising about an hour and half before the Sun at the beginning of March.

On Thursday, March 23, Venus and Mars are joined by Saturn making for a triangular-shaped pattern before dawn. The following Monday, March 28, the three planets are then joined by a waning crescent Moon which will make for a lovely spectacle. Focus on the southeastern horizon around 40 minutes before sunrise to catch all four.

Spring equinox

After the long haul of winter, Sunday, March 20, at 3.33pm marks the Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere, when day and night are of equal length.

Astronomical Spring begins on the ‘equinox’, derived from Latin for ‘equal night’, giving the impression that both day and night are exactly 12 hours long.

British Summer Time begins

On Sunday, March 27, at 1am, British Summer Time commences. Clocks to be put forward by one hour.

Society meetings

Bridgend Astronomical Society – Wednesday, March 16 – 7.30pm – Jonathan Powell - ‘Sailing off the Edge of the Earth – The Flat Earth Debate’ (Bridgend Tennis, Squash, and Bowls Club).

Cardiff Astronomical Society – Thursday, March 17 – 7.30pm - Professor Carl Murray - ‘The Cassini Mission to Saturn’ (Cardiff University).

Abergavenny Astronomical Society – Friday, March 18 – 7pm – Keith Moseley– ‘How Stars Work’ (Talk via Zoom).

Barry Astronomical Society – Monday, March 21 – 7pm – Katrin Raynor-Evans – ‘Exploring Astronomy and Space through Philately’ (Barry Community Centre)

Moon phases

New moon: March 2;

First Quarter: March 10;

Full Moon: March 18;

Third Quarter: March 25.

Sunrise/sunset times

Start of March: Sun rises at 6.56am. Sets at 5.48pm.

End of March: Sun rises at 6.46am. Sets at 7.42pm. (BST accounted for).

Jonathan is a contributor to the BBC Sky at Night magazine. He has written three books on astronomy, Cosmic Debris; Rare Astronomical Sights and Sounds (which was selected by ‘Choice’ magazine as an Outstanding Academic Title for 2019); and From Cave Art to Hubble, all of which are available from Amazon. Jonathan worked at BBC Radio Wales as their astronomy correspondent and is currently a columnist at the South Wales Argus, and presenter on Astro Radio UK. He has also written a book on castles, ‘Fortress Wales’, and was part of the writing team for the BBC Television show, ‘The Fast Show’, which won a BAFTA.