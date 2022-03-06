ST JOSEPH'S Hospital has shifted into top gear with its support for St David's Hospice Care.

St Joseph's, one of the largest independent hospitals in Wales, has linked with the Newport-based hospice to once more back Chepstow's South Wales Car Festival.

But not only that the hospital has also added its support to this year's ever popular Dalmatian Bike Ride, known as The Dally and another exciting event to be unveiled in 2022.

Staged for the first time last year the car festival, at Chepstow Racecourse, was a great success. The event is being held on Sunday, May 15, this year

Stuart Hammond, CEO of St Joseph's Hospital which recently celebrated 75 years since its foundation, said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring the car festival again this year and to have had the opportunity to add the Dalmatian Bike Ride and another equally exciting but yet to be announced event, to our support.

"We had 250 fantastic vehicles at the Chepstow Racecourse fundraising event last year and this year is lining up to be just as busy if not even busier. It was packed out with visitors on the day making it an incredible event with which to be associated.

"St Joseph’s Hospital is all about looking after people and we are committed to contributing to the local community where we operate. All proceeds from the events we're supporting go to St David’s Hospice Care to help them to continue to provide their incredible palliative care service throughout our community."

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "We were extremely grateful for the wonderful support we received from St Joseph's Hospital for the inaugural South Wales Car Festival. We're thrilled that the hospital has not only renewed this but has added two more events.

“The car festival offers a dazzling array of vehicles on display as well as bars, street food, a kid's corner, funfair, live music, entertainment, VIP area, crafts stalls, local produce and much more. It's a great day out, in a fabulous setting, for the entire family.”

For more details and how to buy tickets please visit www.southwalescarshow.co.uk or call 01633 851051.

The Dalmatian Bike Ride will be staged on Saturday, June 11, this year. For details visit www.dalmatianbikeride.com

For more information visit www.stdavidshospicecare.org