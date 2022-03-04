HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:
- John Hadden, trading as AJM Haulage Limited of 10 Marion Place, Newport, is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep one goods vehicle and one trailer at Penmaen Wharf, Usk Way, Newport.
- Denise McGraw trading as Fork Truck Express Services Ltd of Unit 2, Duffryn Square, Distribution Way, Ystrad Mynach is applying to change an existing Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to keep an extra one goods vehicle and no trailers at the operating centre at Unit 2, Duffryn Square, Distribution Way, Ystrad Mynach.
- Simon Mark Stone trading as Crownhill Topsoil and Aggregates Ltd of Unit 21, Caerwent Army Training Area, Caerwent, Monmouthshire, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use The Heritage Works, Caldicot Road, Rogiet, as an operating centre for four goods vehicles and two trailers.
- Natural Resources Wales has received an application for a marine licence from Kaymac Marine and Civil Engineering Ltd for Newport effluent line replacement ground investigation works.
- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to ban any motor vehicle (except School Zone Permit holders for Zone ZR and disabled persons badge holders) from entering of proceeding along the whole length of Graig View and Wesley Place, Risca, during school term time, Monday to Friday, 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 3.30pm.
- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to make an order to allow one-way traffic only along Graig View and Wesley Place, Risca, in a southerly direction from the junction of Graig View with Dan y Graig Road to the junction of Wesley Place with Tredegar Terrace.
- Caerphilly County Borough Council is to ban any motor vehicle (except School Zone Permit holders for Zone ZR and disabled persons badge holders) from entering of proceeding along the length of Libanus Road, Blackwood, which passes Libanus Primary School between its junctions with the B4251 and B4254, during school term time, Monday to Friday, 8.30am to 9.40am and 3pm to 4pm.
