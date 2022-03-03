A NEWPORT school celebrated World Book Day with a special guest.
Tredegar Park Primary School’s nursery pupils were visited by Rebecca Stack, mum to pupil Cassie and recently published author.
Mrs Stack came up with her debut book Gordon the Giraffe Dreams Big in October 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown.
“I felt like children had lost their sense of adventure after being stuck inside a lot and were nervous to go outside and see people, and I wanted to inspire them to be adventurous and to reach for their goals no matter how big or small,” she said.
The book tells the story of Gordon the Giraffe, who wants to fly and is told by his mum to live his dreams. It is one of daughter Cassie’s favourite books. “She would keep clapping and saying ‘again again.’”
Mrs Stack read Gordon the Giraffe Dreams Big to the pupils for World Book Day and the pupils enjoyed the story.
Nursery teacher Natalie Davies said: “The pupils enjoyed the story. We love having parent interaction and getting the parents involved.”
You can see Mrs Stack reading the story below:
Gordon the Giraffe Dreams Big is available to buy here: http://www.candy-jar.co.uk/books/gordonthegiraffe.html
