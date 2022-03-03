IF YOU like to plan your holidays well in advance, easyJet has the deals for you as it has released its seats for winter 2023!
If you’re already thinking about getting away for next year’s January blues, or have a special celebration coming up, head to the easyJet website to score some great deals.
Some of the prices include…
And if you’re looking for the whole package, you can book flights and accommodation for next summer altogether on the easyJet website!
Did you know the Colosseum used to be known as the Flavian amphitheatre? 🇮🇹— easyJet (@easyJet) March 2, 2022
Either way we’re in awe 😍 Thanks to @fromyorkshiretoyonder for the snap! pic.twitter.com/9v5TOlrslG
And better yet, with the spring sale, if you book your next package holiday by March 8 you can save up to £200. You just need to enter the code ‘SPRINGSALE’ when you pay.
Holiday packages include all inclusive, beach breaks and city breaks, so there’s something to suit every personality.
Package prices include…
