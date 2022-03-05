THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing and theft.

We look at their cases.

Jonathon James

A drugs gang boss who led a £2.9 million conspiracy to flood the streets of South Wales with heroin, cocaine and cannabis was jailed for 18 years.

Jonathon James, 31, of Fenner Brockway Close, Newport, thought he was "untouchable" while using his encrypted EncroChat mobile phone to direct operations.

He was involved in a plan to bring 29kg of cocaine, 4kg of heroin and 20kg of cannabis into Gwent and the surrounding area.

Stuart Lewis

A drug dealer who owned 127 pairs of trainers was caught with more than 3kg of cannabis and £33,000 in cash.

Stuart Lewis, 38, of North Road, Newbridge, was jailed for three years.

Recorder Simon Mills told him: “You have got to contemplate the way you live your life – spend your time in custody thinking about the harm you cause to yourself, your family, and the people you deal drugs to.”

Thomas Neil Lant

A thief was jailed after stealing an £85 Christmas turkey from Marks & Spencer and being caught with shoplifting tools – a foil bag and wire cutters.

Thomas Neil Lant’s offences in Newport were described as “sophisticated with an element of planning”.

The 40-year-old, of Penmain Street, Porth, was jailed for 26 weeks.

Mark Drew

Niall Graham

Andrew Graham

A drugs gang were jailed for more than 20 years after French police broke through the encryption service they were using.

Mark Drew, 32, of Coldra Road, Newport, and Andrew Graham, 31, of Barry Walk, Rogerstone, Newport, were caught after Gwent Police were handed information after the defendants’ EncroChat phones were cracked.

Further enquiries led them to Graham’s nephew Niall Graham, 21, of Cae Brynton Road, Newport.

All three pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and conspiracy to supply heroin.

Drew also admitted possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He was jailed for 10 years and six months.

Andrew Graham was locked up for seven years and eight months and Niall Graham for six years and nine months.