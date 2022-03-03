SOUTH Wales Police has appealed for information to help find a Barry teenager who has been missing since the start of the year.
The 16-year-old, named only as Brandon, 16, was last seen in Barry on January 4.
He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of stocky build with green/brown eyes and brown hair.
He is thought to be wearing a black North Face jacket, white Armani t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.
To report a sighting, or any information:
- Go to orlo.uk/tQgDE
- Send a message on Facebook or Twitter
Remember to quote *5002.
