SOUTH Wales Police has appealed for information to help find a Barry teenager who has been missing since the start of the year.

The 16-year-old, named only as Brandon, 16, was last seen in Barry on January 4.

He is described as white, 5ft 11ins, of stocky build with green/brown eyes and brown hair.

He is thought to be wearing a black North Face jacket, white Armani t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike trainers.

To report a sighting, or any information:

  • Go to orlo.uk/tQgDE
  • Send a message on Facebook or Twitter

Remember to quote *5002.