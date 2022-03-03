WETHERSPOONS has announced it will stop selling Russian beer in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Companies across the globe are boycotting Russia in a bid to halt the conflict in Eastern Europe and the popular pub chain is the latest to follow suit.
The chain only serves one Russian beer, Baltika Lager, which is brewed in Vladimir Putin’s birthplace of St Petersburg.
A bottle of Baltika Lager costs £2.99 but now bottles in the near 900 Wetherspoon boozers across the UK will be returned to distributor Carlsberg.
Wetherspoons issue statement on Russian beer amid Ukraine invasion
Wetherspoons said: "In light of the situation in Ukraine we just felt that we could not stock it anymore.
"As of today all those beers won't be available in any Wetherspoons pub and either have been or are in the process of being returned to the Carlsberg distributor.
"We are not implying in any way that anyone involved with the brewery is directly involved with what's going on but we thought in light of the current situation our pubs don't want to be serving Russian beers."
Wetherspoons pubs in Gwent:
- Newport: The Godfrey Morgan, Chepstow Road
- Newport: The John Wallace Linton, Cambrian Centre
- Newport: The Queen’s Hotel, Bridge Street
- Abergavenny: The Coliseum, Lion Street
- Abertillery: The Pontlottyn, Somerset Street
- Blackwood: The Wyndham Arms, Dunraven Place
- Caerphilly: The Malcolm Uphill, Cardiff Road
- Chepstow: The Bell Hanger, St Mary Street
- Cwmbran: The John Fielding, Caradoc Road
- Ebbw Vale: The Picture House, Market Street
- Monmouth: The King’s Head, Agincourt Square
- Tredegar: The Olympia, Morgan Street
