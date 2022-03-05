HERE are some of the latest court cases held outside of Gwent concerning Newport residents.

Simon Graham James Williams, 55, of Chepstow Road, was fined for speeding.

Williams' case was heard at Weymouth Magistrates' Court, where it was proved by the Single Justice Procedure that he had exceeded the speed limit.

On July 20, 2021, Williams drove 70mph on Holes Bay Road in Poole, where the speed limit is 40mph.

He was fined £369, ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge, and £85 costs.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Emma Short, 29, of Alanbrooke Avenue was also fined for speeding.

Short appeared at Taunton Deane and West Somerset Magistrates' Court, where she pleaded guilty to driving at 81mph on the M4 eastbound between junctions 20 and 19 in South Gloucestershire on June 23, 2021. The speed limit on that stretch of the motorway is 70mph.

She was fined £40, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

Hayley Buxton, 50, of Anthony Drive in Caerleon, appeared at Llanelli Magistrates' Court after being caught driving at 82mph on the A48 Pensarn, Carmarthen on August 24, 2021. The limit on the road is 70mph.

The offence was proven throught he Single Justice Procedure.

Buxton was fined £113, and her driving licence was endorsed with three points.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and costs of £90.

Karl Anthony Broome, 50, of Beaufort Road, was fined after speeding in Cardiff.

Broom had been driving at 36mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court heard Broome had been caught driving at 36mph on Greenway Road, Cardiff - where the limit is 30mph - on August 20, 2021.

He was fined £220 and ordered to pay costs of £90 and a £34 victim surcharge.

The offence was proven via the Single Justice Procedure.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Anastasiia Slebchenko, 28, of Bedwellty Close, was found guilty of harassment without violence.

Cardiff Magistrates' Court found that Slebchenko had harrassed Gareth Rice in Cardiff between February 17, 2021 and February 20, 2021.

She had attended Mr Rice's home address, messaged him numerous times and followed him.

Slebchenko was handed a restraining order banning her from contacting Mr Rice, being on his premises or place of work, and she must not enter any data or causing or permitting any data to be entered in any device, system, network or the internet which refers directly or by necessary implication to Mr Rice.

The restraining order is in place until February 27, 2024.

She was also ordered to carry out 100 days of unpaid work in the next 12 months, and must attend appointments or to participate in any activity as required by the responsible officer up to a maximum of 20 days.

Slebchenko was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £95 and costs of £310.