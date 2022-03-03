DEAN Ryan insists the Dragons have made progress on his watch as the director of rugby negotiates a fresh contract at Rodney Parade while on a nine-game winless streak.

The former Bristol, Gloucester and Worcester boss arrived in the summer of 2019 on a three-year deal, with his role also including a spot on the board of directors.

The Dragons showed signs of progress in his first campaign before Covid struck and the second featured a strong finish to the PRO14.

However, this season has been a nightmare effort featuring just one win, a shock bonus-point success at Connacht in the United Rugby Championship on October 9.

Ryan admits that results have led to it occasionally being “tense” in the squad but the director of rugby negotiating with chairman David Buttress about staying on.

“Conversations between me and David are always ongoing about what is right for the Dragons. We will keep them between ourselves,” he said.

Ryan has won just 17 of 58 games but when asked if he was pleased with the progress made during his reign replied: “If we take results, the obvious answer would be no. Understand the challenge of the Dragons and taking it to a different place culturally, I think it's a significantly different place.

“I think that now we just have to be stable to allow people to get better. The type of person here now is ambitious and aspirational, albeit there's always a challenge of resources when we don't get the same level of finance that everyone else does.

“I feel the squad is healthier and leaner, which carries some risk, but it is very upward-looking in terms of what they want to achieve individually and collectively.”

Ryan is in charge of the plotting for 2022/23 and has signed five experienced campaigners in Ospreys loosehead Rhodri Jones, Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, Exeter lock Sean Lonsdale, Clermont fly-half JJ Hanrahan and Bath centre Max Clark.

“We've got to look at how we keep improving. There are times when it can be tense because we haven't won,” he said.

“We are trying to change the way that we approach games and the way that the Dragons has traditionally developed people. Sometimes that's tough.

“At the same time, the players have been outstanding with their attitude, their willingness to look at different ways and the growth of some of our youngsters has been significant.

“We shouldn't lose sight of the growth of an Aneurin Owen, Chris Coleman, Ben Carter. Those players are showing the sort of behaviours and the way forward for the Dragons in the future.

“Combine that with people coming in the next six months or so and that keeps us on a focus of how we can get better.”