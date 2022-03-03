A MAN in his 30s was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive at Abergavenny bus station yesterday.
Gwent Police were called to the bus station in Monmouth Road, Abergavenny at around 6.45am yesterday.
A man had been found unresponsive.
Officers attended along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 36-year-old man had died.
His next of kin have been informed.
The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report has been submitted to the coroner in relation to the death.
