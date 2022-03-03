A recently built “food park” in Newport has been put up for sale, but you’ll need deep pockets and a healthy appetite for investment if you want to take the plunge.

Located off Port Road, what was once a derelict piece of land south of the city centre has been transformed in recent times, and is now an in-demand destination for motorists – particularly those heading into the city from junction 28 of the M4.

Here, a number of food and drink retailers have all opened, within a few short months of each other.

While the Starbucks coffee shop is arguably the top attraction, the Greggs store here made headlines when it opened – as it is Wales’s first drive-through Greggs.

And, if being able to pick up a sausage roll without leaving your car isn’t enough, you can also order a Pizza from the Domino’s at the site once you reach your destination.

If that sounds like food heaven – or perhaps more sensibly, a decent investment opportunity, the entire food park is currently up for sale.

With a guide price of £3,400,000, you can find out more below.

Food park for sale: What you need to know

On the market courtesy of Emanuel Jones chartered surveyors, the site is described as having 5,100 square foot of retail space, along with associated parking.

Here, there is a Greggs, a Starbucks, and a Domino’s pizza.

For any fans of these three franchises, there is good news – any sale is unlikely to impact on the tenants.

All three businesses started their leases here in 2021, and both Starbucks and Greggs have 15-year leases on site.

Domino’s meanwhile, has a 20 year lease here.

According to the selling agents: “The food park is located to the west of Newport city centre with easy access to Junction 28 of the M4.

“J28 and Mendelgief Retail Park are in the immediate vicinity where occupiers include Sports Direct, Halfords, Smyths Toys, tk Max, The Range, and B&M Bargains. There are also numerous other commercial and residential occupiers close by including the Royal Gwent Hospital.

“The park comprises two drive thru units of 1800 sqft each and one stand alone unit benefitting from 64 car spaces.

“The development was completed in 2022 and provided Wales first Greggs Drive Thru and the new concept Starbucks Drive Thru. While Dominos occupy the standalone unit which serves the west of Newport with pickup and deliveries.”

Newport’s new food park is on the market courtesy of Emanuel Jones chartered surveyors.

You can find out more information online here.