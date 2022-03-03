MPS are getting a 2.7 per cent pay rise - and not everyone is happy about it.

Although this is the first pay rise MPs have received in two years, and is below the rate of inflation, some politicians have said it is not right for them to get a pay rise in this economic climate where much of the public is struggling.

The increase will bring MPs' salaries from £81,932 per year to £84,144 from April.

Leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, publicly opposed the pay rise - despite final say over the move going not to MPs, but the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Some MPs have pledged to donate the extra money - amounting to £2,212 - to charity.

Some Gwent MPs have followed suit and are joining their colleagues in donating their money to a cause.

Caerphilly MP Wayne David, of Labour, said: "Like Keir Starmer, in the present economic climate I do not believe there ought to have been a pay increase for MPs.

"I will therefore be increasing my donations to charity."

Islwyn MP Chris Evans, also Labour, agreed with his colleague and said: "I do not feel a pay rise for MPs is appropriate at this time when so many people are feeling the pinch.

"MPs pay is set by an independent body and I will therefore be increasing my continued charitable donations in light of this decision."

Gwent's only Conservative MP, Monmouth's David Davies, stressed that this was the first pay rise MPs had received in two years, and that it was set by an independent body.

"I understand that the public are always angered when they read of MPs getting an annual pay rise," he said. "We do not set the rules ourselves, they are done independently.

"Last year there was a complete freeze on pay so this rise actually covers two years.

"I appreciate that any rise will leave people frustrated and angry."

Mr Davies added that although he does give to charity, he was not going to link any donations with the pay rise

Ruth Jones, Labour MP for Newport West, did not outright say if she agreed or disagreed with the decision.

"IPSA has a legal duty to set MPs’ pay, independently of Parliament and government," she said. "Their role is to ensure that MPs are properly remunerated for the important role they undertake in our democracy, whilst also being fair to taxpayers.

"IPSA’s board has decided that the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022-23 will be the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees last year."

She added: "It is the first increase for two years, as pay remained unchanged in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is in line with the decision by IPSA in 2015 to adjust MPs’ pay at the same rate as changes in public sector earnings published by the Office of National Statistics.

"Tracking public sector pay in this way is used elsewhere. For example, the Scottish equivalent of this measure was used by Holyrood to increase MSP salaries by 3.4 per cent this year.

"We have also compared pay in Westminster with that for MPs in other G7 economies."

Mrs Jones went on to say that the increase in pay stops a more significant rise later on and that it will help to encourage people from economically diverse backgrounds become MPs.

"Providing MPs with an increase this year, reflecting the approach across the public sector, means that they avoid the situation where MP pay falls behind and requires a more significant adjustment in the future to catch up, as happened in 2015.

"IPSA do not believe that serving as an MP should be the preserve of those wealthy enough to fund it themselves.

"It is important for our democracy that committed and able individuals from any background should see representing their communities in Parliament as a realistic option."

Newport East MP Jessica Morden and Torfaen's Nick Thomas-Symonds, both Labour, also said they would be donating the increases to charity.

Ms Morden said: "This pay increase is not something I, or any colleagues I know of, have asked for.

"However, since 2010 pay scales for MPs have been decided by an independent body.

"I have always supported local charities and groups in Newport East, and will continue to do so to reflect this rise."

And Mr Thomas-Symonds said: "Within my pay I have always donated to charity, and I always increase that when my pay changes."

Blaeanu Gwent MP Nick Smith, also Labour, was also contacted for comment.