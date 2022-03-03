A HOME in Langstone for looked-after children will to be expanded to provide space for three more youngsters.

On Wednesday, March 2, Newport City Council granted permission for Rosedale Cottage in Caerlicyn Lane to increase its capacity to seven children, three more than it currently hosts.

Looked-after children are those that are under the care of the local authority.

A detached annex at the back of the cottage will be transformed into three self-contained apartments – all with their own bedroom, en-suite, kitchen and living area.

The apartments will be used as an “emergency” facility and will allow the children staying there to have independence, but also be under the care of staff.

Three more members of staff will be employed, taking the total up to seven, to provide day and overnight care.

Rosedale Cottage is located in a rural area, but planning policy states that urban areas are preferred for children’s care homes.

The applicant has said the rural location is beneficial for children seeking peace and quiet following possible trauma. The applicant also says urban areas can be susceptible to outside negative influences.

The car park will be extended to have four more spaces, including a disabled space, while the access will be improved to accommodate emergency vehicles.

Three electric car charging points will be available at the site.

The planning application was unanimously approved by the council’s planning committee.