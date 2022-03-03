A GWENT rugby club which claims to have "one of the best grounds in the area" has been left shocked after a sinkhole opened up on the pitch.

Nantyglo RFC treasurer Michael Dowd told the Argus of his surprise after the eight to 10-foot hole emerged – and relief that it opened up after their junior team had been playing on there just a day prior.

“There’s been a rugby club on the ground since 1962 and we’ve never had any problems,” he said. “In fact its one of the best grounds in the area for drainage.”

Mr Dowd told the Argus that the club lease the ground, but the council do work such as cutting the grass and marking out the lines and it was during this that the sinkhole appeared.

“One of the workers was on his tractor on Tuesday and the one tyre sunk into the ground," he said. "He got out and saw the hole and called us to tell us about it.”

He reflected on the fact that just a day earlier, the under-10s and under-13s were playing on the pitch. “I dread to think what would have happened if it had opened when they were playing," he said "Luckily it was empty and the workman was able to get away safely.”

Blaenau Gwent County Council was called and arrived on the scene within an hour to close off and inspect the ground.

“To be fair, the council have been brilliant,” club chairman Russell Davies said. “They were down within an hour and fenced it off and called the Coal Authority. They’ve been down each day since to check it out too.”

It is believed that there was at least one pit in the area known as the Rope Pit, with the official name of the Coke Yard. It was initially abandoned in 1889 but reopened in 1927 before being abandoned again in 1930. It is not known if this is connected but the Coal Authority are investigating.

The club has five home games remaining, but the ground has been closed off. They have received offers from a number of local clubs and have secured the use of the field at Brynmawr Comprehensive for the remaining games this season.

However there is uncertainty over the future of the ground as the club awaits the outcome of the Coal Authority’s investigation.

A spokeswoman for Blaenau Gwent Council said: “A sink hole appeared on site on Tuesday, March 1, identified during maintenance work on the rugby pitch. We attended site straight away and further examination identified that the hole was quite deep.

“We contacted the Coal Authority as it was suspected there may have been underground workings from historic coal mining in the area. The Coal Authority attended yesterday - Wednesday, March 2 - and are undertaking an investigation.

“The rugby pitch will remain closed for use at this time, and we are continuing to communicate with representatives of Nantyglo RFC.”

Mick Owens, head of public safety and subsidence at the Coal Authority, said: “We are working closely with the council, which quickly secured the site, to carry out thorough investigations to determine the cause. If this was due to historical coal mine workings, we will design a permanent solution and carry out repair works as soon as we can.

“To report a coal mine hazard, please call us on 0800 288 4242, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”