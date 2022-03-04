A YOUNG boy who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes just four weeks ago has used World Book Day to celebrate a charity that raises awareness of the illness.

Kanisha Bladen said it was "only right" her son Trystan, aged eight, wanted to dress up as Rufus, the bear mascot of diabetes charity JDRF, to mark World Book Day 2022.

Trystan, from Pontypool, is currently recovering from a hospital stay after he fell ill suddenly and was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

His mum said Trystan's illness came as a complete shock to the family, who, since his diagnosis just four weeks ago, has had to learn how to manage his condition.

She has also taken to social media to raise awareness of the symptoms of Type 1 diabetes and to encourage other parents to keep an eye out for the warnings signs.

Trystan first started losing some weight after Christmas.

"He's an active little boy," Mrs Bladen said. "We didn't think much of it."

But when he started showing some other signs of being unwell - constant thirst, feeling ill after eating sweets, and suffering headaches - Trystan's parents realised it could be a blood sugar problem.

Trystan, 8, in his Rufus the bear outfit for World Book Day. After being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes he has to wear blood sugar monitors (right) and take insulin injections. Picture: Kanisha Bladen

After they used a home testing kit, a nurse who lives near the family saw the results and warned Trystan's blood sugar levels were "dangerously high" and urged his parents to take him to hospital, Mrs Bladen said.

There, doctors confirmed he was diabetic and Trystan spent four days recovering before being allowed to go home. He will now need to take insulin injections for the rest of his life.

Trystan, 8, in his Rufus the bear outfit for World Book Day and (right) with mum Kanisha Bladen. He is recovering after being diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and receiving hospital treatment. Picture: Kanisha Bladen

The George Street Primary pupil returned to school this week and, on World Book Day - when children are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters - Trystan's first choice was to dress like Rufus, a bear that serves as a mascot for the JDRF UK diabetes charity.

"He's doing brilliantly," Mrs Bladen said. "It's a lot for a little boy, but he's got so much support."

On her video campaign to raise awareness of Type 1 diabetes, she said: "I just want to make sure parents are aware... just in case anything ever happened.

"We didn't know anything about diabetes. It's been such a learning curve for us."