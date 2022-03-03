A NEWPORT city centre site on the front line of Wales’s efforts to help the people of Ukraine has received a boost – with plans to take down the security hoardings approved.

One of the city’s most historic buildings, the Westgate Hotel has spent recent years in the shadows, with barriers around the ground floor entrance to protect the building.

But, while it has welcomed some events inside, such as the Newport Rising festival, it has been thrust into the spotlight this week – with the venue being used as a drop-off point for donations and supplies which are being sent to Ukraine.

In addition, items are being used to help those who have had to flee their homeland, as a result of the ongoing Russian invasion.

The major relief effort has seen plenty of comings and goings – through the former hotel’s side entrance on Stow Hill.

But, in future, the main entrance in Commercial Street looks set to finally be opened up, as part of wider plans to restore the venue.

What is the planning latest at the Westgate Hotel?





Earlier this year, planning permission was granted to remove the security features on Commercial Street, and to replace what is said to be a dilapidated entrance door behind these.

In their place, a new door, which would provide a mixture of original charm and modern security features is to be installed.

While planning permission for this was granted back in January, the age and Grade II listed status of the building prompted a second application – for listed building consent, to carry out these plans.

Perhaps unsurprisingly – given that the dilapidated doors are not original features, this section of the application was also approved, on February 25.

Volunteers inside the Westgate Hotel organising support for victims of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

This paves the way towards allowing visitors to use the main entrance of the hotel to visit any future events held inside the Westgate Hotel.

Though historic, the hotel isn’t technically the original Westgate Hotel – instead built in 1884 to replace the original venue.

Built in a French Renaissance style, the hotel is Grade II listed.

This includes the entrance in Commercial Street, which is located in between shops and a café.

The entrance is located underneath what is described as a prominent “façade, embellished from floor to rooftop with protruding elements, increased fenestration and the iconic iron porch displaying the building name.”

It is not known exactly what the original entrance doors looked like – as this appears to be a detail lost to time.

But, it is understood that the replacement doors will be more sympathetic to the original design of the building as a whole.

Listed building consent was granted by Newport City Council last Friday, February 25.