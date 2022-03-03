A JEWELLERY store in Newport city centre has been broken into, it has been confirmed.

Police are investigating an incident which took place at The Jewellery Repair Workshop, located on the outskirts of Newport Arcade on the High Street in Newport.

It is thought that the incident happened in the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, March 2.

While pictures on social media show the front door of the shop unit smashed and damaged, store bosses have said no jewellery or repairs were taken during the incident.

However, the shop is set to remain closed over the weekend until Monday, March 7, while damage is repaired.

Gwent Police is currently investigating the incident, and while no arrests have been made at this time, the force is urging anyone with information to come forward.

What has the shop said?





Confirming news of the break-in, a representative from The Jewellery Repair Workshop took to social media, saying: “Good morning, unfortunately yesterday morning early hours our shop was broken into and vandalised.

“However we would like to reassure all our customers that all jewellery and repairs remain safe and secure.

“We will be closed until Monday repairing the damage done to the shop.

“Thank you for your patience and we will see you soon.”

Police statement in full

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police told the Argus: “We received a call at approximately 9am on March 2 reporting a break in at a property on High Street in Newport.

“It was broken into sometime between 4pm on February 28 and 9am on March 2.

“There is some suggestion that jewellery has been stolen.

“Anyone with information relating to this is asked to call 101 quoting 2200070227.”