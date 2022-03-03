THE Russian diesel ship 'Louie', destined to dock in Milford Haven tomorrow , Friday, has been diverted to Belgium because of confusions regarding sanctions.

The 14-year-old chemical tanker has already changed course twice during its voyage from the Russian port of Primorsk.

Latest shipping data shows that the vessel is currently off the south-east coast of England in the North Sea.

It was originally scheduled to offload its Russian cargo of diesel at the Puma Energy terminal in Milford Haven this Friday, but on Tuesday it was diverted to Antwerp, Belgium, because of widespread confusions concerning government sanctions.

Following consultations, it was allowed to go back on course to Milford Haven but once again this morning it's been diverted to Belgium.

Now Stephen Crabb, MP for Preseli Pembrokeshire which includes Mlford Haven, has written to transport minister Grant Schapps, requesting immediate action on the extension of sanction legislation.

"The source of the cargo which is being transported on ships has to be included in government sanctions," he said.

"I want all Russian cargo to be banned from entering Welsh ports."

The current UK government sanctions only affect ships that are owned, controlled or operated by people and companies connected with Russia as well as ships which fly the Russian flag or are Russian registered.

Ships carrying Russian cargoes are currently not within the scope of the current cargo restrictions.

The Louie and the Pluto tanker, which docked in Milford Haven earlier this week to offload its cargo of Russian crude oil, both fly the Marsall Island flag which is situated between Hawaii and the Philippines.

But these sanctions are putting a great deal of pressure on energy companies such as Puma who deal in diesel.

Eighteen per cent of British diesel comes from Russia, despite the UK being less reliant on the country for other forms of gas and oil.

And with around 13m diesel cars on the UK roads, along with 655,000 lorries and buses, the problem is considerable.

"It's going to take a long time to resolve," commented a spokesman for Puma Energy.

"We remain committed to operating responsibly and will continue to comply with all applicable sanctions and regulatory requirements.

"But at present, sanctions imposed by the UK government have not targetted the import of fuels into the UK.

"But despite this, the Louie has been diverted and will not be calling at Milford Haven."

Meanwhile Adam Price, leader of Plaid Cymru, has echoed Stephen Crabb's calls for a complete ban on Russian cargo.

"There can be no ambiguity on the matter," he said.

"There must be a complete isolation of Russia and this must include economic, political, diplomatic and cultural isolation.

"The gravity of the situation depends on it and the lives of the citiziens of Ukraine may well depend on it too."