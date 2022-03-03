A RESCUE team helping in the search for a missing Powys woman, aged 96, has set up a mobile incident room locally.

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT) is operating out of an incident room it has set up in the 1st Brecon Scout Group hut in Scout Lane, Brecon, as it continues the search for 96-year-old Rita, who went missing in Brecon on Saturday, February 26.

The scout hut is situated next to the River Usk on the outskirts of the town centre. It is also close to the basin of the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, which runs from the town towards Talybont-on-Usk, Crickhowell and Abergavenny, and ultimately to Monmouth and Newport.

It comes as Dyfed Powys Police released two new photographs of Rita, including a photo taken off footage from CCTV.

Dyfed Powys Police said in its latest update on Tuesday, March 1: “The family have kindly provided a new photo of Rita who was last seen in Brecon at 10.20am on Saturday, February 26.

“A photo of the jacket she is believed to be wearing, described as a soft woollen fleece type, green coloured hooded jacket, is also being released.

Brecon Mountain Rescue Team refuse to scale down the search for Rita. Picture by Patrick Edwards

“Members of the public will see an increased police presence in Brecon Town as searches continue. We are supporting Rita’s family with specially trained officers during this very difficult time and are appealing for anyone with any information to come forward.”

Police and BMRT have refused to scale down the search which began on Saturday afternoon when a force helicopter flew low over the town and fire crews and Brecon MRT searched the nearby canal and river. Many local people have joined the search and a Facebook page called ‘Let's Find Rita’ has been set up.

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Dyfed Powys Police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk.