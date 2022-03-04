DEAN Ryan hasn’t finished his Dragons recruitment drive after signing up five experienced campaigners for next season.

Ospreys loosehead Rhodri Jones, Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts, Exeter lock Sean Lonsdale, Clermont fly-half JJ Hanrahan and Bath centre Max Clark have all signed deals to head to Rodney Parade in the summer.

Ryan has opted to operate with a “leaner” squad next season but still has room in his budget for new recruits.

Irish playmaker Hanrahan is the only signing so far that doesn’t qualify for Wales and the Dragons are looking for more signings in the exiles market.

“We are always looking to evolve the squad and have got some momentum now,” said the director of rugby.

“I am really pleased with the quality of people here and I am looking to complement that with people looking to come back and really impress in Wales. We will continue to work on all fronts.”

The Dragons will still be working with the smallest budget in Wales, and therefore among the smallest budgets of Europe’s three frontline leagues.

That necessitates leaning heavily on academy talent but Ryan wants plenty of battles at the top of his depth chart.

SIGNINGS: Dragons boss Dean Ryan wants to add more new recruits

“It is a combination of continuing to accelerate the development of some of the players within while at the same time finding a way of raising the bar,” said Ryan.

“One of the challenges of the resources available to us is that we tend to be thin in the frontline XV and young in supporting layers. What we are trying to do is create more competition and peer pressure in certain positions.”

Whether Ryan has success in the transfer market will impact his retention with a number of players already sensing the need to explore other options.

The director of rugby will have more clarity by mid-April but those nearing the end of deals won’t necessarily be heading for the exit.

“There are always opportunities but sometimes you don't quite know who or where,” said Ryan.

“It depends on whether we are successful with other signings or whether we get clarity over budgets. It's always a moving feast but it's never easy to tell people they no longer have a job here.”