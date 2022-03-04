EMERGENCY repair work could mean congestion and traffic delays in Newport city centre next week.

Lane closures will be in place at one of the city's major intersections, starting on Monday, March 7.

The closures, for lanes at Old Green Roundabout and on the Town Bridge (Newport Bridge), will be in effect constantly for the next three weeks.

On the bridge, the two middle lanes of the road will be closed to all traffic. This means the right-hand lane in both directions will be shut off.

The stretch of road covered by this closure runs from the western end of the bridge, where it meets Old Green Roundabout, to the point where the westbound bus lane ends at the other (eastern) side of the bridge. There, traffic heading towards the roundabout will be able to merge into the left-hand lane.

In addition, there will be some lane closures affecting other approaches to Old Green Roundabout.

The right-hand lane of both the Queensway approach and the B4591 (southbound) approach to the roundabout will be shut off during this period.

Newport City Council said the lane closures were "required to facilitate emergency repairs to Western Power apparatus".

The council also said it "apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused, and thanks residents for their patience and understanding during this period".