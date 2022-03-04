THE British National Track Championships is being hosted at Newport's Geraint Thomas National Velodrome of Wales for the first time ever, starting today.
This is the first time that a senior national championship will be held at the venue. Events begin today, Friday, and end on Sunday.
Paralympic and Olympic cyclists from Team GB will compete at the prestigious competition, including paralympic gold medal winner Lora Fachie.
Other competitors include Jack Carlin (team sprint silver, sprint bronze), Sophie Unwin (road race silver, individual pursuit bronze), Fin Graham (individual pursuit silver, road race silver) and Neah Evans (team pursuit silver).
New British Hour Record holder Dan Bigham will attempt to win his sixth national title.
Welsh cycling stars Rhys Britton and Josh Tarling will also be competing.
Tickets are available with seated tickets ranging from £10 - £15 per session and standing tickets are available available at £5 - £10.
Concession prices are available for under 16s or over 65s.
You can buy the tickets here, thouugh be warned that they are selling out fast.
Catering is available at the venue throughout the competition.
If you can't make the competition in person, the even will be broadcast live from GCN+, Eurosport Player and the British Cycling YouTube channel.
The schedule
- Friday session 1: Men’s individual pursuit, men’s team sprint, women’s sprint, women’s individual pursuit, para-cycling sprint.
- Friday session 2: Men’s individual pursuit final, men’s team sprint final, women’s sprint final, women’s individual pursuit final, para-cycling scratch race.
- Saturday session 1: Men’s sprint, men’s kilo final, men’s points race, women’s team pursuit final, women’s scratch, para-cycling pursuit.
- Saturday session 2: Men’s sprint final, men’s points race final, women’s keirin final, women’s scratch race final.
- Sunday session 1: Men’s scratch race, women’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit, women’s points race, para-cycling time-trial.
- Sunday session 2: Men’s keirin final, men’s scratch race final, women’s team sprint.
