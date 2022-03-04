If you've ever wondered what it would be like to be Batman for a day, Red Letter Days is now giving you a chance to see for real.

To celebrate the highly anticipated release of The Batman, the experience days website has brought together some of its exciting adventure experiences to really put hairs on the back of your neck.

Save the world and take the wheel of the Batmobile or savour a DC comics-inspired three-course meal.

The Batman has no limits and neither should you, here are some of the best experience days to try from Red Letter Days.

Adventure Experience Days from Red Letter Days

Superhero Six Mile Driving Thrill

Superhero Six Mile Driving Thrill. Credit: Red Letter Days

Take the driver's seat of the Batmobile because Gotham isn't going to save itself.

This unique driving experience is ideal for superhero fans with a need for speed.

The Bat-themed car became an iconic symbol for the superhero ever since the original TV series and now fans can put it to the test on a six-mile track.

You will receive a full introduction and safety briefing before taking the wheel of the replica car and it is available at 15 places across the country.

The unforgettable experience will cost you £49 per person, which is down from £128.

The unforgettable experience will cost you £49 per person, which is down from £128.

Three-Course DC Inspired Lunch at Park Row for Two

Three Course DC Inspired Lunch at Park Row for Two. Credit: Red Letter Days

Enjoy an immersive dining experience at Park Row that will bring the DC Universe to life.

Inside a stunning Art Deco building in the heart of London's Theatreland, you'll find five themed restaurants and bars dedicated to the wonders of DC Comics.

Red Letter Days has said that you should "prepare for the unexpected" with this scrummy superhero treat which features everything from levitating drinks to nitro popcorn.

Sample three delicious courses from its set menu before taking a tour of the various themed spaces that Park Row has to offer and enjoying a levitating alcoholic drop each.

The exclusive DC-inspired experience is £90 for two people.

Three Mile Superhero Driving Thrill

Three Mile Superhero Driving Thrill. Credit: Red Letter Days

Do you want to play Batman but don't want to break the bank?

Now you can, with this 3-mile thrilling drive experience in a replica of the iconic Batmobile.

You'll get a full introduction and safety briefing before you fire up the exhaust and play Gotham's iconic vigilante.

This heart-racing experience is ideal for any Batman fans and can be used at 16 locations across the UK.

It is also been reduced from £99 to just £19 which makes an absolute bargain.

It is also been reduced from £99 to just £19 which makes an absolute bargain.

Superhero CAPOW Photoshoot Click Connection

Superhero CAPOW Photoshoot Click Connection. Credit: Red Letter Days

If you're looking for some superhero fun that the whole family can enjoy, look no further than this Superhero CAPOW photoshoot.

Channel your inner superheroes and pose in front of dramatic backdrops like you're in your own Marvel movie.

You'll have a range of props from chains and girders to boulders and shields to play with before the photographer uses their superpowers to add in some special effects.

You'll get a complimentary 12” x 8” print as well as £50 off wall hangings and albums.

It is available at 19 different locations and can be used with up to four people.

The superhero photo shoot will cost you £25.

Shop the rest of its experience days on the Red Letter Days website.