A Cardiff kebab restaurant was named the best in Wales at the British Kebab Awards 2022.
Golden BBQ in Caerphilly Road, Maindee, Cardiff was crowned as the best, with Yiannos Fish Bar Mynydd Isa in Mold receiving second place.
The winners were announced at a ceremony in London where 18 awards were on offer.
Other categories ranged from Best Newcomer and Chef of the Year to Best Kebab Van and Customer Satisfaction.
Golden BBQ has won the award previously, having picked it up in 2018 and 2019.
On their Facebook page, they posted about winning the award once again, writing: "Glad to say we have brought it home once again. We have Won the Best Kebab House in Wales Award for the 3rd time!
"We would like to thank all of our customers for all of your support and loyalty and hope to see all of you guys soon to serve you the Best Kebabs in Wales."
The kebab industry is now estimated to be worth over £2.8bn to the British economy and every day, more than 1.5m kebabs are sold across Britain by over 20,000 kebab outlets.
