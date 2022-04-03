All restrictions could be lifted - Welsh Government to hold coronavirus briefing

Welsh Government to hold coronavirus update briefing
- A live press conference will be held with first minister Mark Drakeford at around 12.15pm today as reports emerge that coronavirus restrictions in Wales could be scrapped at the end of the month
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment