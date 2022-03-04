JAMES Rowberry started life as a manager with a 3-1 hammering of Bristol Rovers but he expects things to be a lot tougher on home soil for Newport County AFC.

The Exiles eased past the Pirates at the Memorial Stadium in October thanks to Courtney Baker-Richardson’s opener and a double from Dom Telford.

It could have been more against a struggling Rovers side but Joey Barton’s men have gone on the charge since the turn of the year.

They have lost just once in the league in 2022 and have picked up 25 points from a possible 36.

The Gas are now promotion contenders and would climb above County, who start the weekend in sixth, with victory at Rodney Parade.

The Exiles sold out their away end in Bristol but the roles will be reversed this afternoon with 1,100 fans making the trip from the west country to roar on their side.

Rowberry expects in-form Rovers to go on the attack in Newport after changing their ways since the first fixture.

“They have a really good manager, have a really good squad and are a really good club so it is going to be a tough challenge,” he said.

“They have evolved in the central areas of the pitch and try to build a little bit differently with one pivot rather than two.

DANGERMAN: Former County striker Aaron Collins is in fine form for Bristol Rovers

“They try and commit a few more bodies forward than they did when we played them last time.

“We have to be mindful of that and I think it will be quite an attacking and tactical game.

“Joey Barton was an excellent player and is showing his credentials as a manager, so it will be a tough game tactically as it was against Forest Green in midweek.”

Former County striker Aaron Collins was yet to get up and running with Rovers after his summer move from Forest Green when the teams met in October.

However, the 24-year-old, older brother of Exiles forward Lewis, has been in fine form since the winter with nine goals in his last 15 games.