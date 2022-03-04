MOTORISTS travelling in Monmouthshire face having to drive 10 times as far after an emergency road closure was put in place.
Morrison Utilities Services, on behalf of Welsh Water, currently has an emergency road closure in place along Hand Road in Grosmont - near Abergavenny.
The closed stretch of road is around half a mile long, but a diversion route which is now in place will see motorists having to go five miles out of their way to get to the other side.
The closure has been put in place to carry out a mains repair.
It is anticipated the closure will be in place until, and including, Monday, March 7.
