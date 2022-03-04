PEOPLE in Abergavenny will show their solidarity with Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of the country at a protest this weekend.

Crowds are expected to gather to denounce the actions of Russia’s president Vladimir Putin as part of the Abergavenny Stands With Ukraine Demonstration outside the post office in the Monmouthshire town at 11am on Saturday, March 5.

It will be the first protest for Ukraine in Gwent, after similar demonstrations were held in other parts of Wales, including in Cardiff and Swansea, where hundreds turned up to show their support for Ukrainians.

Ukrainian-born Senedd member for Pontypridd, Mick Antoniw, who has attended numerous demonstrations in Wales and Westminster over the past week, is expected to be at the event.

Mr Antoniw has said that some of his family members in Ukraine have taken up arms and are ready to defend the country.

Earlier this week, Monmouthshire County Council pledged that it was ready to support refugees fleeing Ukraine, with its leader Cllr Richard John adding that “we are ready to support those fleeing the conflict and will play our part in any scheme that comes into place to assist refugees.”

It follows a huge outpouring of support from people in Gwent – with huge volumes of clothes, medicine and toys being gathered at the Westgate Hotel in Newport on Wednesday, ready to be shipped out to help Ukrainians fleeing the crisis.

The Argus has also heard from Lisa White and her sister Hannah Boalch, both from Cwmbran, who had been desperately tracking the process of their six-year-old sister Miroslava, and step-mother Lesia, who fled Kyiv almost immediately as Russian troops invaded last week. They have now made it safely to Poland.

The sisters' started their own donation effort in the wake of the crisis and have been overwhelmed by the amount of clothes, toiletries, and medical supplies they’ve received.