IMPROVEMENT works at Chepstow Leisure Centre will cost more than £1.6 million, according to Monmouthshire County Council.

At last Wednesday’s meeting of the council’s full cabinet, the ongoing improvements to the leisure centre was discussed.

The programme of work has been under way since March 2021.

The plans include improvements to facilities like the sports hall, outdoor playing facilities and pitches, swimming and fitness facilities.

The investment, the council says, is "testament to their commitment to addressing the issue of health inequality, enabling more people have an improved experience in its leisure centres, and more opportunities to continue to increase their health and wellbeing".

There are three main phases of the investment for the overall project at the Chepstow site.

The first included measures as part of the council’s aim to reduce its carbon footprint - and is already completed.

Improvements include LED lighting and shower upgrades, swimming pool plant and boiler replacements, and a refurbishment of the pool hall.

The second phase starts this week, and is expected to be completed by July.

This will see health, fitness and wellbeing improvements, including an upgrade of the fitness and studio equipment.

The third and final phase will see improvements to the outdoor play areas and pitches.

In December 2021, MonLife was invited to apply for a grant from the Welsh Government, via Sport Wales, and a separate grant from Football Association of Wales, to develop the outdoor playing facilities and pitches at Chepstow Comprehensive School and Leisure Centre.

The overall total project funding and grant funding was £101,997 from Monmouthshire County Council, with an additional £433,058 sought from the funding bodies.

The proposed project of improvements has been developed in consultation with Chepstow Leisure Centre, Chepstow Comprehensive School, Sport Wales, Football Association of Wales, Hockey Wales and Monmouthshire Junior Football League.

Cllr Lisa Dymock, cabinet member for social wellbeing said: “These proposed improvements will see the Chepstow site future-proofed, with the ability to enhance and improve many different sports, enabling growth and providing opportunities for all.

“The sustainability of outdoor facilities, fresh air and the ability to exercise and play in a safe, secure environment is more important than ever.

"The leisure centre will continue to build on the excellent work already being undertaken to increase provision and an improved community sport hub.”