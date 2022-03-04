THE Dragons have dropped Wales winger Jonah Holmes for tomorrow’s United Rugby Championship clash with Munster.
The 29-year-old was replaced in the second half of the 12-0 loss to Ulster and sits out the trip to Thomond Park (kick-off 5.15pm).
Holmes, who was not selected by Wales for the autumn of Six Nations, is not injured.
It is a selection decision with the Dragons instead going with Will Talbot-Davies on the wing for the daunting clash against a Munster side who have won all seven games on home soil this season.
Director of rugby Dean Ryan makes four other changes with full-back Jordan Williams and centre Jack Dixon back from injury for their first outings of 2022.
Wales back rower Aaron Wainwright starts at number eight after being released from the Six Nations squad for game time while Rhodri Williams gets the nod at scrum-half.
Hooker Elliot Dee misses out with an ankle niggle while the Dragons have gone with a split of six forwards on their eight-man bench.
The Dragons are on a nine-game winless streak and are huge underdogs for the clash at Thomond Park.
Dragons: J Williams; W Talbot-Davies, J Dixon, A Owen, R Dyer; S Davies, R Williams; G Bateman, T Davies, C Coleman, J Davies, J Maksymiw, H Keddie (captain), O Griffiths, A Wainwright.
Replacements: E Shipp, A Seiuli, M Doge, H Taylor, B Fry, D Baker, L Jones, J Lewis.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.