RUNNERS taking part in the Newport Half Marathon on Sunday will be keeping a cautious eye on the skies as they prepare for this year’s event.
The half marathon starts at 9am on March 6, on Usk Way, outside the University of South Wales.
The route takes runners down over City Bridge, back up Corporation Road, through to St Julians and on to Caerleon, along the River Usk and back into the city centre for the finish.
The Met Office has forecast an overcast Sunday, with temperatures between three and eight degrees. However, it added that this will feel like between zero and four degrees.
The good news is, the Met Office has said there is just a 10 per cent chance of rain.
It is forecast that there will be around a 15mph northeast – east-northeast wind throughout the course of the half marathon.
Here is what the forecast looks like currently:
- 6am: Overcast with temperatures of four degrees;
- 9am: Cloudy with temperatures of five degrees;
- Midday: Cloudy with temperatures of six degrees;
- 3pm: Overcast with temperatures of seven degrees.
