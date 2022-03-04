THE latest stats from Public Health Wales shows that there have been more than 200 new cases in Gwent.
In total there are 204 new cases in Gwent, with Wales recording 1,177 cases includng residents outside of Wales.
There have been no new deaths, with the death toll in Gwent remaining at 1,189, while 7,015 people have died in Wales since the start of the pandemic.
Blaenau Gwent has the highest case rate in the country, with 51.5 cases per 100,000 people.
The average case rate for Wales is 36 positive reports per 100,000 people.
Only Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire (38.1) have higher case rates than the Welsh average in Gwent.
In fact, Newport (27.8) has the fourth lowest case rate in Wales.
Amount of new Covid cases by area:
- Anglesey - 15
- Blaenau Gwent - 36
- Bridgend - 47
- Caerphilly - 58
- Cardiff - 139
- Carmarthenshire - 88
- Ceredigion - 20
- Conwy - 39
- Denbighshire - 46
- Flintshire - 49
- Gwynedd - 53
- Merthyr Tydfil - 12
- Monmouthshire - 36
- Neath Port Talbot - 42
- Newport - 43
- Pembrokeshire - 50
- Powys - 39
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 89
- Swansea - 75
- Torfaen - 31
- Vale of Glamorgan - 68
- Wrexham - 51
- Unknown location - 10
- Resident outside Wales – 41
