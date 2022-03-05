A FORMER pub that was once a thriving part of the community close to Newport’s Alexandra Dock is now up for sale.

The West of England tavern, on Mill Parade in Pill, was put on the market last November, for £300,000.

The pub is something of a landmark if you’re driving along the Southern Distributor Road and sits directly under the Transporter Bridge.

It’s thought the tavern dates back to 1838 and was a popular feature in Pill for many years.

What’s more, its name represents a time when Newport’s place in Wales was disputed, with some believing the city to be a part of England.

The former West of England tavern in Pill. (Picture: Pinkmove)

And while it’s unclear when the pub closed, it is understood that it has not functioned as a tavern for some years and the building has fallen into disrepair.

It follows a similar story to that of the Waterloo Inn, just a stone’s throw from the West of England, which was also a popular haunt for dockers in Newport before it became a restaurant. The Waterloo Inn has been on the market since 2019.

According to the listing, all three storeys in the West of England tavern are up for sale, which includes the pub’s basement - with images showing most of the building has been gutted.

The former bar area on the left in the West of England tavern. (Picture: Pinkmove)

The listing says: “The West of England tavern is a blank canvas for someone and would make a fantastic investment opportunity.

“At the rear of the building there is parking for at least 20 vehicles. Subject to planning permission this building could make lovely apartments with commercial premises beneath.

“The building is spread over three floors and still retains some of the original features such as its stained glass windows.”

The inside of the pub has been gutted. (Picture: Pinkmove)

The pub’s ground floor contained the main bar area, with the first floor being a mix of function rooms and offices, as well as a kitchen.

Its top floor provided guest accommodation in the form of four bedrooms.

You can view the listing here: https://bit.ly/35THmFS