THE cost of rail travel has risen for passengers in Wales this week, in line with UK-wide recommendations.

Passengers travelling on Transport for Wales services now have to pay 3.8 per cent more for their tickets. The rate is set according to measures of inflation, and is the same as the increase announced in England.

The move comes amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and after the coronavirus pandemic caused rail passenger numbers to plummet.

Figures published this week show the number of passengers in Wales fell by nearly 80 per cent in 2020/21 when compared with the previous year.

For smaller journeys, the new ticket prices reflect an increase of 10 or 20 pence, but rail campaigners say any rises must be reflected in the quality of service provided.

Anthony Smith, chief executive of passenger watchdog Transport Focus, said it is "crucial the rail industry delivers a punctual and reliable service".

And analysis by the Daily Mail this week revealed rail passengers in many other European countries were paying far less, per mile, for their journeys than we do in the UK.

How much will my train ticket cost?





An anytime day return between Newport and Cardiff Central costs £6.40. An off-peak day return between the two stations is now £5.10.

Travelling between Newport and Bristol Temple Meads will cost you £17.20 for an anytime day return and £13.90 for an off-peak day return.

An anytime day return between Ebbw Vale Parkway and Cardiff Central costs £7.90.

Travelling between Abergavenny and Hereford will cost £14.70 for an anytime day return.

For longer journeys from Gwent to London, an anytime return ticket from Newport to Paddington now costs £253. An off-peak return ticket for the same route costs £109.80, and super off-peak return tickets are now £82.30.

All ticket and price information correct as of March 4, 2022 and from thetrainline.com