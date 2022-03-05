A PAEDOPHILE threatened to blast a policewoman in the head with a gun when she came to supervise him after his conviction for downloading child abuse images.

PC Lauren Lynch thought she was going to die during her terrifying ordeal at the home of sex offender Joey Morgan.

She was visiting him as part of court conditions imposed following his conviction for making and possessing indecent images of children from 2019.

Morgan had a meat cleaver and chisel on his coffee table when she walked into his flat.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said: “He shouted at her to take her shoes off.

“PC Lynch said she couldn’t because of Covid and health and safety reasons but promised she would wear plastic coverings on her shoes on her next visit.

“He told her, ‘You’ve got p***, s*** and Covid under your feet.’ “The defendant was aggressive and went up to the officer’s face.”

Morgan then threatened to burn the flat down by setting fire to gas cannisters he told her he had nearby, Cardiff Crown Court.

Mr Stanway said: “The defendant told PC Lynch, ‘I’m going to shoot you. I’m going to shoot you in the head.’ “She believed he was reaching for a firearm behind the door.

“The officer thought he had a gun and that she was going to be killed.

“She called for backup and described her heart as pounding in her chest.”

PC Lynch tackled Morgan and handcuffed him.

An air rifle was found in the defendant’s flat following a search.

Morgan, 49, of Armory Court, Ebbw Vale, pleaded guilty to committing affray on April 20, 2021.

The defendant was also being sentenced after he was found guilty by a jury following a trial of futher offences of possessing indecent images.

He was also convicted of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Morgan refused to come to court from prison for his sentence.

Nik Strobl, representing him, said his client suffered from alcohol abuse problems and narcissistic personality disorder.

Of the affray offence, his barrister said: “He had drank a litre of vodka that day and cannot remember the offence but that’s not a mitigating factor – it’s an aggravating factor.”

The judge, Recorder Paul Lewis QC, said: “The threats against the officer were very serious and she thought she was going to be shot and killed.”

He jailed Morgan for four years.