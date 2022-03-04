GWENT Police is searching for a man in Newport to assisst in their enquiries.
Police are appealing for information to find Micahel Tuft, 36, as they believe he can help them in their enquiries into an altercation.
The altercation took place at Prince Street, Newport on Sunday, February 19, at around 1pm.
Anyone with information to Mr Tuft's whereabouts is asked to contact Gwent Police.
You can do so by calling 101 or by contacting Gwent Police social media accounts on Twitter or Facebook.
Remember to quote the number 2200057716.
To report anything anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
