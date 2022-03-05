A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JOSEPH NEATE, 24, of Ty Box Close, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted the aggravated vehicle taking of a Quadzilla quad bike from Llandevaud, Newport, on May 31, 2021.

He was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 surcharge following his release from prison.

JACK TURVEY DAVIES, 18, of Fair View, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen on Thomas Ellis Way, Tredegar, on January 19.

He was ordered to pay £107 in costs and a surcharge.

ZACK THOMAS, 19, of Arael View, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £374 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for using a Honda motorcycle without insurance on Queen Street, Blaina, on August 18, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

MORE NEWS: Shopper slashed with machete in horror attack

PAVOL KANDRAC, 29, of Clifton Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Chepstow Road on January 15.

He was ordered to pay £389 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

KEIRON LEE SAUNDERS, 27, of Chepstow Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £309 in fines, compensation, costs and a surcharge after he admitted two counts of stealing bedding from Bargain Buys.

SCOTT BURKE, 33, of Green Meadow, Tredegar, was sentenced to an 18-month community order after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen.

He was ordered to carry out 160 hours of unpaid work, was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £715 in costs and a surcharge.

LINDA JONES, 32, of The Fairways, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £319 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after she pleaded guilty to the criminal damage of a Ford Focus car on June 26, 2021.

PAUL KINNEY, 55, of Commercial Street, Pontymister, Risca, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on High Street, Newbridge, on September 30, 2021.

He was ordered to pay £882 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH PROSSER, 46, of Monmouth Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ROBERT GRAHAM WOOD, 41, of Benjamin Court, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE MARK WILLIAMSON, 38, of Bettws Lane, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cocker Avenue, Cwmbran, on August 10, 2021.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.