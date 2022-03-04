EASTENDERS star Jamie Borthwick has had his driving ban cut short because of being recognised on public transport.

The 27-year-old actor has portrayed Jay Brown on the BBC soap for more than 15 years after joining the show in December 2006 aged 12.

He was caught speeding at 52mph in a 30mph zone in Romford in May last year.

Borthwick appealed the sentence with his lawyer explaining that he takes his great uncle and his wife who are “like grandparents to him” to hospital appointments.

Alex Owen, representing Borthwick, said: “The circumstances of this offence are the road is a dual carriageway which isn’t signposted at 30mph limit but of course the presence of street lights indicates that. He was unaware of that at the time, he was wrongly under the impression it was a 50mph limit.

“It took place in the midafternoon and it was relatively quiet at the time. No danger was caused. Mr Borthwick is working at the moment. He is currently paying for himself to arrange transport to and from work at a considerable cost to himself. Having spoken to him this morning he tells me both his great uncle and great uncle’s wife - the closest thing he has to grandparents - are both ill.

“They are both 75. His uncle’s wife has around four hospital appointments a week mostly in London - too far for them to travel. His great uncle is waiting for an operation to his knee, having been a labourer for most of his life. He is driving to appointments and has been told by his doctor he should not be driving.

"His family and two sisters are all working full time or in education. They have been managing for the past month with the great uncle’s driving getting worse. In those circumstances because of his flexible working hours he’s the best person and available person to take them to appointments. Particularly when his uncle has the operation he won't be able to drive for some time.“

He added: "Mr Borthwick does attend a number of charitable appearances. For the most part he’s responsible for his own travel to and from those appearances and as he is not able to drive he is not able to do those. He has issues with public transport and being recognised and not all of those encounters have been favourable.”

BBC Eastenders star has two previous convictions

Recorder Mr Richard Thomas said: "The effect of the imposition of the six penalty points was that he had 12 points on his licence.

"He had two previous convictions, one from 2018 which was three points and another from July 2021 which post-dated the incident but was on his licence by the time of conviction and sentence. What he asks us to is exercise our discretion, taking into account mitigation and either impose five points or disqualify him up to 56 days.

“With some degree of ambivalence and having carefully thought about it we are just about prepared to replace his points with a disqualification of 56 days. And so the sentence will be exactly the same as in the magistrates court except the sentence of six points will be amended to disqualification of 56 days."