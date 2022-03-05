HERE is your weekly fix of pets from around Gwent.

Each Friday we bring you a selection of pictures which reader's have sent in of their beloved pets.

If you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.

First this week we are going to start with two Guinea pigs which are looking for a new home.

Dylan and Patrick are males. Dylan, the white one, was born in November 2020 and Patrick in March 2021. They are father and son. Dylan and Patrick are currently with All Creatures Great and Small animal sanctuary in Ponthir. The arrived with them in November. Both will come up to you for food and greens but they can be a little nervous when handled. Both require socialisation and daily handling. There is no age cap for children if these are being rehomed to a family.

Lisa Georgiou, of Newport, shared this picture of her King Charles spaniel, Rosie, who has been part of her family for two years.

Ross Harvey, of Newport, has sent in this picture of Chewie, a sprocker.

Cariad Cook, of Cwmbran, sent in this picture of her border collie Luna, who has recently come to live with the family from West Wales.

Nicky Deacon sent in this picture of her dog reading the paper. Sadly not the Argus though.

Catherine Mayo said this is Eddie "looking handsome". The picture was taken in Caldicot.

Jonesy Jones shared this picture of his dog, He said: "You know spring is on the way when your dog turns into a sheep."