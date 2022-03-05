RYANAIR has announced a whole host of summer travel offers from March 7-13 next week.

These seven offers will comprise of £19.99 city breaks to 'Buy One Get One Half Price' seats on flights, with a new offer being available every day next week.

The travel these deals will apply to will be throughout April and June 2022 across a range of European destinations.

If you want to make the most of these deals then keep an eye on Ryanair's website throughout the week.

Ryanair will have deals like £19.99 city breaks (PA)

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s Director of Marketing said:“With summer fast approaching, we are delighted to announce our incredible week of offers on summer travel.

"Now that restrictions have eased across Europe, our customers are eager to fill up their travel calendars once again and summer ‘22 is proving to be the year of getting back out there to explore the best European holiday destinations.

"We have lots of unmissable offers up for grabs, including low fares, city breaks to a host of Europe’s most popular go-to destinations, and even our ever popular ‘Buy One, Get One Half Price’ deal is due to make an appearance.

"To make sure these incredible limited-time offers aren’t missed, customers should check out www.ryanair.com each day to find out what exciting offer has been revealed.”