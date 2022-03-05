MILLIONS of Brits will see a pay rise in April after MPs voted in favour of increasing benefit rates for Universal Credit claimants.
Universal Credit, is among a number of benefits including child benefit and statutory pension that will see payments increase in April to keep up with the rising cost of living.
Benefits will usually go up each year to keep up with inflation and in April claimants will see a 3.1 per cent rise in payments.
The increase in payments comes as the energy price cap is set to rise by 54 per cent and UK households will have to live on tighter budgets as everyday costs continue to rise.
Here is how much Universal Credit payments will rise in April 2022.
Universal credit pay rise in April
Standard allowance
- Single and under 25 – rise from £257.33 to £265.31 per month.
- Single aged 25 or over – rise from £324.84 to £334.91 per month.
- Joint claimants both under 25 – rise from £403.93 to £416.45 per month.
- Joint claimants one or both over 25 – rise from £509.91 to £525.72 per month.
Extra amounts for children
- First child born before April 6, 2017 – rise from £282.50 to £290 per month.
- With a child born on or after April 6, 2017, or second child and subsequent child – rise from £237.08 to £244.58 per month.
- For parents with a disabled child – lower rate addition is to rise from £128.89 to £132.89 and higher rate to rise from £402.41 to £414.88.
Limited capability to work
If you are deemed to have limited capability to work the additional amount will rise from £128.89 to £132.89.
If you are deemed to have limited capability to work or work-related activity the additional amount will rise from £343.63 to £354.28.
Where does the UK government spend monty?
Carer support for Universal Credit claimants
The amount carers will get will rise from £163.73 to £168.81.
Increased work allowance
Higher work allowance (no housing amount) for UC claimants with one or more dependants or limited capability to work with rise from £557 to £573.
Lower work allowance for UC claimants with one or more dependants or limited capability to work with rise from £335 to £344.
