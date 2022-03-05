DOG owners are being offered £5,000 by a plant-based dog food company to track their pet's digestive system.

On top of testing the effect a plant-based diet has on their dog's digestion and health, owners will be asked to sniff their pup's poo.

OMNI, the dog food brand, wants the successful candidate to record their experience of moving their dog to a veterinary-formulated plant-based diet. This will involve them smelling their dog’s poo daily - a possible indicator of digestive health.

The brand states that it hopes the successful candidate can start as soon as possible on a salary of £2,500 per month for the two-month role with the unusual poop-sniffing duty.

How to apply for the £5,000 job

Applicants must be over the age of 18 and own a dog with a current non-plant-based diet.

Job applications close on March 31 and those hoping to apply for the role can do so via the website.

The novel plant-based job vacancy for the candidate and their four-legged friend comes from OMNI’s vision of helping dogs live healthy lives whilst lowering the carbon paw print on the planet by introducing meat-free or flexitarian diets.

As well as the free two-month supply of plant-based food and the support from a dog nutritionist, the successful candidate will then have the option to get discounted products for a year if they want their dog to remain on the diet following completion of the role.

Shiv Sivakumar, dog lover and co-founder of OMNI said: “We know that this is quite a peculiar vacancy but we also know that this is the way for us to put our money where our mouth is. The proof is in the poop and if you consider yourself to be the Gillian McKeith of the dog world, then apply now!”