NEWPORT Transport has repainted one of its double deckers in the colours of the Ukraine flag.

The gesture of solidarity comes as Russian forces continue their invasion of Ukraine, shelling cities and sparking a humanitarian crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of people have fled their homeland and crossed into neighbouring countries in a bid to escape the conflict, begun last week when Russian leader Vladimir Putin launched the invasion attempt.

In Newport, several community appeals and campaigns have been launched to help the people of Ukraine, whose plight has caused international outrage and condemnation of Putin.

And in a show of solidarity, the transport firm's subsidiary, Newport Bus - with the support of its supplier, Pennines Signs - has branded one of its buses in the blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

(L-R) Newport East MS John Griffiths, Newport City Council leader Jane Mudd, Newport Transport boss Scott Pearson, and Cllr Debbie Harvey, chair of Newport Transport.

"Newport Transport are proud to launch their support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine," said Scott Pearson, managing director of Newport Transport. "This bus will hopefully act as a reminder not only to do what we all can to help, but also the importance of democracy and peace."

Newport Transport said it was "proud of its multicultural and diversity", with many of its staff members coming from European nations like Poland, Hungary, and Romania.

"With Newport City Council its sole shareholder, it is also one of the pillars of the communities, supporting grassroots and cultural events," the firm said.