Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Bumble Bee - 8 years old, female, French Bulldog. She originally came to Many Tears 2.5 years ago and found a loving home, but sadly her adopters recently had a baby and she became very unhappy so has come back. She will need a calm and quiet, adult only home with someone who has no other pets and who has experience of worried rescue dogs.

Oprah - 2 years old, female, Beagle. Oprah is a delightful Beagle and wants nothing more than to find a forever home with someone who will love her forever. She walks well on a lead and could be an only dog in the right circumstances.

Josh - 2 years old, male, Collie. Josh is a very worried boy and sadly he is also visually impaired. He will need a kind dog in his new home who can help guide him and help him settle in.

Amble - 8 years old, male, Yorkshire Terrier. Amble is a total delight and loves to jump all over you for fuss and attention. He is super comical and so very sweet. He can be quite nervous when away from other dogs so he will need another dog in his new home but he will reward his new owners with so much love and kindness.



Sponge - 7 months old, male, Cavachon. Although he's just a puppy, Sponge is very worried and overwhelmed to find himself here and is a really scared little boy. He will need a calm and quiet home where there is another dog who can be his friend and playmate and help him to realise that the world isn't as scary as he thinks it is.