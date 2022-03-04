AUSTRALIAN cricketer, Shane Warne, has died of a ‘suspected heart attack’ aged 52, it has been announced.
Dubbed the greatest leg spinner of all time, Warne earned 145 test caps for his country as well as a further 194 ODI caps.
Warne’s management released a brief statement saying that he had passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack, according to Fox Sports.
“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement reads.
“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”
Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died. The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 4, 2022
As well as playing internationally, Warne played domestic cricket for his home state of Victoria and then for Hampshire in England.
He was captain of Hampshire for three seasons from 2005 to 2007.
He retired from international cricket in January 2007 at the end of Australia's 5–0 Ashes Series victory over England.
The sportsman’s death has resulted in tributes being paid on social media by those who knew him and supported him.
RIP Shane Warne, the best bowler I’ve ever seen ❤️ https://t.co/KyMGzloHwo— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 4, 2022
Dan Walker, Jamie Carragher and Gary Lineker are among those that have sent messages of condolence via Twitter.
Tributes to Shane Warne
One Twitter user tweeted: “Awful news, loved watching him bowl. RIP Shane Warne”
Another tweeted: “RIP Shane Warne. A legend, the greatest to ever do it, the reason I became a leg-spinner”
