THE sun may have been shining in Gwent today, but it is unlikely to last all the way through the weekend, according to the Met Office.

From midway through Saturday it is predicted to become cloudier, with possibility of rain in some parts of Gwent on Sunday.

The temperature will still be quite low, with it not predicted to rise any higher than eight degrees.

Saturday

The first half of Saturday is predicted to be sunny and mild, but it will become overcast early in the afternoon (about 2pm) for most of Gwent.

Caerphilly will not be overcast until later in the evening at around 8pm and will enjoy the best of the weather in the region.

Wind speed will be fairly high in Blaenau Gwent and Monmouth, reaching 34mph in the former and 30mph in the latter.

Blaenau Gwent is also likely to get a touch of rain late in the evening at about 10pm.

The temperature will be as high as eight degrees celsius in most of Gwent, though it will feel a few degrees colder.

It will be a little chillier in Blaenau Gwent, with highs of six degrees.

Sunday

Much like the second half of Saturday, Sunday will most likely be overcast or cloudy for much of the day.

However, there is little chance of rain, except from in Blaenau Gwent early in the morning at about 3am and 6am.

Wind speed across the region will be reduced and will peak at around midday before falling away as the day continues.

The temperature will remain roughly the same, but will be about one degree colder in Newport, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.

However, it will feel about three or four degrees colder than it actually is.